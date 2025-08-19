Fake IPS officer held for job scam in Angul

ANGUL: A 30-year-old-man was arrested for faking as an IPS officer and swindling money from a man to provide him job under Sadar police limits in Angul on Monday.

The accused was identified as Biranchi Naik of Kunja village under Khamar police limits. Police uniforms and Rs 50,000 were seized from his possession.

Naik, an unemployed person, used to pose as an IPS officer using police uniforms and fake identity cards to cheat people, police said. Last month, he came across Mantu Sahu who works as a contractor and promised to secure him a job at Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL) in Talcher in exchange for money.