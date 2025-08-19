Fire in diagnostic centre halts tests at MKCG in Berhampur

BERHAMPUR: Testing at the regional diagnostic centre of MKCG Medical College and Hospital (MCH) in Berhampur came to a standstill following a fire outbreak in the early hours of Monday. The incident occurred around 1.30 am on the ground floor of the facility.
A suspected short circuit in the main laboratory of the biochemistry division is believed to have triggered the fire which quickly spread to the main examination hall. Alarm was raised by patients’s attendants.
On being informed, a fire fighter team arrived and took over two hours to douse the flames. A large number of instruments and chemical substances were also destroyed in the fire.
Several staff members present in the wing fell sick due to suffocation caused by gas leakage from air conditioners. The affected staff are now stable.
Following the mishap, tests in the diagnostic centre was halted, creating trouble for patients. Associate professor of Biochemistry department, Dr Suchita Panda said some tests were carried out after necessary cleaning but major tests could not be conducted as machines need to be checked thoroughly.
MKCG superintendent Prof Radha Madhaba Satapathy said mechanics from Cuttack were informed and would arrive shortly. “We initiated all measures and hopefully the diagnostic centre will be ready for all tests by Tuesday. Meanwhile, we have arranged tests at machines available at the medical college during emergency,” he added.