Fire in diagnostic centre halts tests at MKCG in Berhampur

BERHAMPUR: Testing at the regional diagnostic centre of MKCG Medical College and Hospital (MCH) in Berhampur came to a standstill following a fire outbreak in the early hours of Monday. The incident occurred around 1.30 am on the ground floor of the facility.

A suspected short circuit in the main laboratory of the biochemistry division is believed to have triggered the fire which quickly spread to the main examination hall. Alarm was raised by patients’s attendants.

On being informed, a fire fighter team arrived and took over two hours to douse the flames. A large number of instruments and chemical substances were also destroyed in the fire.