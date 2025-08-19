Guhaldihi to become a craft village: Parida

BHUBANESWAR: Guhaldhini, a village in Mayurbhanj district known for its Sabai grass craft, will be developed into an integrated art and craft village, informed deputy chief minister Pravati Parida on Monday.
Parida, who is also the Tourism minister, said the department will develop the village and this will help improve the economy of the villagers besides providing tourists a unique experience of community craftsmanship in Sabai grass.
Situated around 12 km from Baripada, the village is home to weavers of Sabai grass, a natural fibre that grows aplenty in Mayurbhanj district. The women of the village create decorative and utility pieces like baskets, trays, coasters and more, using the organic fibre.
“Once the place is developed as an integrated art and craft village, tourists visiting Mayurbhanj, particularly Similipal, will get an opportunity to see the skill of the weavers and also purchase the craft as the village will be integrated with tourism,” Parida said. The project will offer working spaces for artisans, and display and exhibition areas. It is aimed at ensuring livelihood security for artisans, boosting craft visibility, and increasing sales by connecting them with the tourist circuit.
“This will help us realise the vocal for local call of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It will accelerate the economic and social development of the local artisans,” the deputy CM added.