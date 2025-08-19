Guhaldihi to become a craft village: Parida

BHUBANESWAR: Guhaldhini, a village in Mayurbhanj district known for its Sabai grass craft, will be developed into an integrated art and craft village, informed deputy chief minister Pravati Parida on Monday.

Parida, who is also the Tourism minister, said the department will develop the village and this will help improve the economy of the villagers besides providing tourists a unique experience of community craftsmanship in Sabai grass.

Situated around 12 km from Baripada, the village is home to weavers of Sabai grass, a natural fibre that grows aplenty in Mayurbhanj district. The women of the village create decorative and utility pieces like baskets, trays, coasters and more, using the organic fibre.