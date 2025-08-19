Odisha: Auto driver detained for ‘sexually assaulting’ minor girl in vehicle

CUTTACK: A 55-year-old auto-rickshaw driver allegedly sexually assaulted a minor girl in broad daylight on the busy stretch of national highway (NH)-16 near Sikharpur in the city here recently, by threatening to set her on fire.
As per sources, the incident had occurred on August 8 but the matter came to light after family members of the victim lodged a complaint in this connection with Chauliaganj police on August 16 night.
Police detained the auto-rickshaw driver Subas Nayak for interrogation on Monday. As per the complaint, the victim and her friend had gone to Badambadi from Jagatpur for shopping on August 8 at around 10 am. However, while they were returning back at around noon, the girl complained of head reeling following which her friend got down near Sikharpur to fetch her some water.
“Taking advantage of the situation, the auto-rickshaw driver went to the back seat and allegedly started sexually assaulting her. When the victim resisted, he reportedly threatened to burn her alive by pouring petrol on her body,” the FIR stated.
DCP Khilari Rishikesh Dnyandeo said, basing on the FIR, a case was registered under POCSO Act and investigation launched into the matter. “Nayak has been detained for interrogation and the auto-rickshaw seized from his possession. He is a native of Jagatsinghpur and had been driving auto-rickshaw in and around Badambadi. The statement of the victim has been recorded and she was counselled,” the DCP said adding, the papers of the auto-rickshaw are being verified and CCTV footages of the spot where the crime took place being examined.