Odisha: Auto driver detained for ‘sexually assaulting’ minor girl in vehicle

CUTTACK: A 55-year-old auto-rickshaw driver allegedly sexually assaulted a minor girl in broad daylight on the busy stretch of national highway (NH)-16 near Sikharpur in the city here recently, by threatening to set her on fire.

As per sources, the incident had occurred on August 8 but the matter came to light after family members of the victim lodged a complaint in this connection with Chauliaganj police on August 16 night.

Police detained the auto-rickshaw driver Subas Nayak for interrogation on Monday. As per the complaint, the victim and her friend had gone to Badambadi from Jagatpur for shopping on August 8 at around 10 am. However, while they were returning back at around noon, the girl complained of head reeling following which her friend got down near Sikharpur to fetch her some water.