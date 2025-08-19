Odisha emerges key location for JSW Steel-POSCO plant

Leading steelmaker JSW Steel and South Korea’s POSCO Group have signed a non-binding Heads of Agreement (HoA) to jointly explore setting up a 6 million tonne per annum (MTPA) integrated steel plant in India.

Odisha is among the key locations being considered for the plant with the site most likely to be in Keonjhar, the home district of Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi.

The HoA builds on the MoU signed by both parties in October 2024 and outlines the broad framework for the proposed 50:50 joint venture towards establishment of an integrated steel plant in the country with an initial capacity of 5 MTPA. The partnership also aims to explore synergies in battery materials and renewable energy.