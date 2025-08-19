Parents seek withdrawal of revised fee structure for medical admission

BHUBANESWAR: Terming the recent fee hike in medical colleges of the state as illegal, parents and members of the Odisha Abhibhabak Mahasangh on Monday sought the intervention of Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi to withdraw the revised fee structure.

Staging a dharna near Jayadev Bhawan in this regard on Monday, the parents alleged that the fee for admission to MBBS seats in some of the private medical colleges in the state had been increased by 100 per cent. They further claimed that the hike was not disclosed in the brochure during the choice-filling and locking, which was a violation of the Supreme Court’s order mandating publication of the full fee structure before admission.

“Many meritorious students, especially those from the economically weaker sections, are facing significant difficulties due to this illegal fee hike. Had the revised fee been announced earlier, the students would have taken a conscious decision during the counselling process,” said a member of the Mahasangh. The protesters sought immediate rollback of the revised fee structure introduced from the current academic session.