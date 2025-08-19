Under CAG radar, Odisha government gears up to draft drainage plan for ULBs

BHUBANESWAR : Months after the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) rapped key urban bodies in the state for their poor drainage system, the Odisha government has launched an exercise to prepare drainage master plan and detailed project report (DPR) for all urban local bodies (ULBs) to address the issues of waterlogging and urban flooding.

Sources in the Housing and Urban Development (H&UD) department said proper drainage system will be developed in a comprehensive manner across all urban areas of the state to tackle urban deluge and waterlogging.

They said, stress is being laid for its swift implementation, keeping in view the various urban development projects the Odisha government has planned across all ULBs under both state and central government schemes.

Sources said a decision has been taken for drafting and finalisation of storm water drainage plan and DPRs for all ULBs in the state at the earliest. Accordingly, the State Urban Development Agency (SUDA), under the H&UD department, has initiated a process to rope in an expert agency which will provide the technical support for finalisation of storm water drainage plans for the civic bodies.