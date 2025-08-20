CCEA clears 110-km-long capital region ring road worth Rs 8,307 crore

BHUBANESWAR: The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday approved the much-awaited six-lane access-controlled capital region ring road (CRRR) project for Odisha.

The 110.87-km bypass road from Rameshwar to Tangi will be constructed in hybrid annuity mode at an investment of Rs 8,307.74 crore. The alignment of the road project integrates three major national highways - NH-55, NH-57 and NH-655 along with NH-16 and one state highway (SH-65), providing seamless connectivity to key economic, social and logistics nodes across Odisha.

Briefing about the cabinet decision, Union I&B minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the CRRR project is a part of the prime minister’s Purvodaya vision. It will be constructed with the help of modern technology and significantly benefit Odisha and other eastern states by diverting heavy commercial traffic away from Cuttack, Bhubaneswar and Khurda, he said.

Prime minister Modi congratulated the people of Odisha, especially those in Bhubaneswar and its surrounding areas, after the vital infrastructure project received the cabinet nod. “This road project will reduce congestion and boost ease of living,” he posted on X.

Currently, the connectivity between Rameshwar and Tangi on the existing national highway experiences significant congestion due to high traffic volume in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack. The proposed six-lane access-controlled greenfield highway is expected to propel the efficiency of freight movement and reduce logistics cost while driving socio-economic growth in the region.