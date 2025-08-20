Ceiling collapses in BMC office, no injury reported

BHUBANESWAR: A portion of the ceiling near the mayor’s chamber at Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) headquarters collapsed on Tuesday, raising concern on employees’ safety at the newly-constructed BMC-ICOMC building at Janpath road.

The incident occurred at around 8 am when cleaning staff were on duty inside the building. However, a major mishap was averted as no one was present at the spot where the ceiling caved in. Sources attributed the incident to the seepage from the AC system which they believe might have weakened the structure and resulted in collapse of the ceiling.

“Initially, a large chunk of the ceiling came crashing down. Later another small portion of it fell to the ground. Luckily, no one was injured as the workers were not present at the site,” said a cleaning staff.