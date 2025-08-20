Champa Raspeda, first girl from Odisha's Didayi tribe to qualify NEET

BHUBANESWAR: In a remarkable achievement for the Didayi community, a particularly vulnerable tribal group (PVTG), Champa Raspeda has become the first girl from the tribe in Malkangiri district to clear the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) and secure admission at Fakir Mohan medical college and hospital in Balasore.

Hailing from Amlibeda village under Nakamamundi gram panchayat of Korukonda block, Champa is the daughter of a marginal farmer Lachmu Raspeda. She completed her matriculation from SSD Girls’ High School at Chitrakonda and Plus II science from SSD school at Govindpally.

However, financial hardships at home forced her to discontinue her BSc studies.