Drunk man jumps out of moving ambulance, dies

BARIPADA: Baripada A drunk man died after reportedly jumping out of a moving ambulance near Naranpur village within Badasahi police limits in Mayurbhanj district on Tuesday. The deceased was identified as 45-year-old Sapan Singh of Naranpur.

Sources sai d Sapan reportedly consumed alcohol and was sleeping at the roadside near the village. Suspecting him to be unconscious, villagers called the 108 ambulance to take him to Pandit Raghunath Murmu medical college and hospital (PRM MCH) at Baripada for treatment.

On receiving the call, the ambulance promptly reached the spot and picked up the drunk man. While the ambulance was on way to the MCH, Sapan woke up inside the emergency vehicle after the alcohol’s effect wore off.

He reportedly panicked after finding himself with an oxygen mask and a drip. He reportedly removed the mask and drip, forcefully opened the vehicle’s door and jumped out of the vehicle.

Police sources said Sapan suffered grievous head injuries from the impact of his fall on the road. He died instantly. On being informed by locals, Badasahi police reached the spot and sent the body to PRM MCH for autopsy. An unnatural death case has been registered and further investigation is underway.