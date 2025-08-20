Nalco eyes production of gallium metal in next two years

BHUBANESWAR: With India aiming to become a global semiconductor hub, Navratna central public sector enterprise (CPSE) Nalco on Tuesday announced that its gallium extraction initiative is in advanced stage and commercial production of the rare material is likely to commence in two years.

The leading aluminium producer has collaborated with Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) and Heavy Water Board (HWB) on research and development (R&D) for gallium extraction and non-nuclear applications of heavy water. It has developed an indigenous technology to extract gallium, which is recovered as a by-product during the production of alumina from bauxite.

Nalco will set up a 10 tonne per year extraction plant near its alumina refinery at Damanjodi in Koraput district. Once operationalised, it would be the first company in India to produce gallium. China dominates global gallium production.