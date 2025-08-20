Odisha HC quashes BP-based disqualification in Forest Service posting

CUTTACK: In a significant ruling, the Orissa High Court has set aside the disqualification of 11 candidates from the recruitment process for the posts of assistant conservator of forests and forest ranger under the Odisha Forest Service cadre. Their disqualification was based solely on blood pressure readings during the physical test.

In the order on Monday, which came in response to three separate writ petitions filed by the affected candidates, Justice AK Mohapatra observed that there is no provision under the 2013 Rules or in the recruitment notification that allows for disqualification based solely on blood pressure measurement.

The judge held that the Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) and Forest department had committed a “gross error of law” and acted “illegally and arbitrarily”. The physical and endurance test was conducted by the Forest department under the supervision of the OPSC.

Quashing the disqualification, Justice Mohapatra directed OPSC and Forest department to allow the petitioners to participate in the physical endurance (walking) test, provided they submit a certificate from a registered medical practitioner confirming normal blood pressure. The test must be conducted within four weeks from the communication of the court’s order.