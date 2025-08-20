Odisha ready with strategic support for investors: KV

BHUBANESWAR: Deputy chief minister Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo on Tuesday called upon industry captains and entrepreneurs to invest in Odisha as the state government has opened the doors for strategic partnership across various sectors.

Addressing the 4th Confederation of Indian Industries (CII), East India Summit-2025 in Mumbai, Singh Deo said Odisha is building integrated industrial ecosystems, export-oriented manufacturing corridors with logistic and market access as strategic priorities. The state is open for strategic partnerships in anchor manufacturing, advanced technology and greenfield value chains.

“Our government has grounded a record 56 projects involving an investment of Rs 1.78 lakh crore in the first year of assuming power. These projects have the potential to create 1.11 lakh new jobs, ensuring inclusive growth. This is the right time to invest in the state,” he asserted.