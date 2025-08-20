Odisha ready with strategic support for investors: KV

BHUBANESWAR: Deputy chief minister Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo on Tuesday called upon industry captains and entrepreneurs to invest in Odisha as the state government has opened the doors for strategic partnership across various sectors.
Addressing the 4th Confederation of Indian Industries (CII), East India Summit-2025 in Mumbai, Singh Deo said Odisha is building integrated industrial ecosystems, export-oriented manufacturing corridors with logistic and market access as strategic priorities. The state is open for strategic partnerships in anchor manufacturing, advanced technology and greenfield value chains.
“Our government has grounded a record 56 projects involving an investment of Rs 1.78 lakh crore in the first year of assuming power. These projects have the potential to create 1.11 lakh new jobs, ensuring inclusive growth. This is the right time to invest in the state,” he asserted.
He said through focused state sessions, policy dialogues and strategic B2B and B2G engagements, the government is making all out efforts for bridging aspirations with action, unlocking new opportunities for investment, industry and inclusive development. “As we move toward a Viksit Bharat by 2047, Odisha stands ready to lead with purpose, partnership and progress,” he said.
The CII East India Summit is a flagship initiative focused on unlocking the vast economic potential of eastern India. The summit hosted the exclusive state-specific sessions, policy roundtables and dialogue platforms between investors and government representatives.
The other participants included deputy chief minister of Bihar Samrat Choudhary, Bihar Industries minister Nitish Mishra, Chhattisgrah Finance minister OP Choudhary, chairman, CII Eastern Region Shashwat Goenka, chairman, CII Western Region Rishi Kumar Bagla and Odisha MSME secretary D Prasanth Kumar Reddy, among others.