OSPCB starts inspection of 46 sponge iron plants in Sundargarh

CUTTACK: Acting on a directive from the Orissa High Court, the Odisha State Pollution Control Board (OSPCB) has initiated a comprehensive month-long inspection of 46 sponge iron plants operating in Sundargarh district.
The inspections will continue until September 19 to assess the consent status, operational status and compliance with environmental regulations, monitoring results, and offer recommendations.
According to an official order issued by the OSPCB member secretary on August 14, special inspection teams have been formed to carry out the audit.
The action comes in response to a high court order on July 18, issued by Justice SK Panigrahi, directing the OSPCB to conduct environmental audits of all sponge iron units in Sundargarh.
The directive followed a petition filed by social activist Ugresan Kisan and Rabindra Kumar Patel, who sought the court’s intervention to monitor pollution levels in the district and ensure effective regulatory enforcement.
Justice Panigrahi instructed the OSPCB chairman to depute a competent officer to conduct the audits. He further directed that the petitioners be allowed to participate in the environmental audits of the units.
The court also mandated that OSPCB counsel Shanti Prakash Mohanty submit a detailed environmental audit report on all sponge iron plants within four weeks.
The matter is scheduled to be listed again on August 25 for further hearing.