OSPCB starts inspection of 46 sponge iron plants in Sundargarh

CUTTACK: Acting on a directive from the Orissa High Court, the Odisha State Pollution Control Board (OSPCB) has initiated a comprehensive month-long inspection of 46 sponge iron plants operating in Sundargarh district.

The inspections will continue until September 19 to assess the consent status, operational status and compliance with environmental regulations, monitoring results, and offer recommendations.

According to an official order issued by the OSPCB member secretary on August 14, special inspection teams have been formed to carry out the audit.

The action comes in response to a high court order on July 18, issued by Justice SK Panigrahi, directing the OSPCB to conduct environmental audits of all sponge iron units in Sundargarh.