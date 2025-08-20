Rape accused on the run since 2019 held for woman’s murder in Ganjam

BERHAMPUR: A 29-year-old youth, on the run after being charged with raping a minor in 2019, has been arrested for the August 10 murder of a woman at Srimaa Nagar in Nimakhandi area of Berhampur, police said on Tuesday.

The accused had also attempted to murder the minor daughter of the victim on that day. The arrested youth, Santanu Patra of Srijanga village under Khantapada police limits in Balasore district, was arrested from Karnataka.

Santanu, who was absconding after raping his cousin in 2019, was wanted for the murder of Gayatri Swain (32) on August 10. He was apprehended at Wadi railway station in Karnataka’s Kalaburagi district on August 16 and brought to Nimakhandi police station on Tuesday, said Berhampur SP Saravana Vivek M.

He had changed his name to Sunil Swain and had prepared an Aadhaar card to support his fake identity. The assumed identity mentioned his native as Manikpur village under Badagada police limits in Ganjam district, said the SP.

His role in the murder case came to the fore from the CCTV footage which captured his entry and exit. On August 11, Gayatri’s brother Chitrasen Swain informed police stating that his sister and her daughter Neelam Swain (11) were found with critical injuries at their rented house in Srimaa Nagar.