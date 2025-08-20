Woman tries to end life after only son dies in road mishap

JAGATSINGHPUR: Irate villagers blocked the Cuttack-Paradip state highway at Balrampur within Kujang police limits here on Tuesday after a 55-year-old woman, whose son died in a road accident, reportedly tried to end her life by consuming poison.

On Monday, 24-year-old Gugula Das of Balrampur was returning home from Kujang Bazaar when a speeding truck hit his motorcycle. He suffered critical injuries and lost both his legs and a hand in the mishap. Gugula was shifted to a private hospital in Bhubaneswar where he succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday, said the agitators.

Gugula’s widowed mother Mina Das was overcome with grief and despair on hearing the news of her only son’s death. She reportedly attempted suicide by consuming poison and was rushed to Kujang community health centre by villagers. Her condition is stable now.

According to villagers, the Das family was already struggling after Mina’s husband died in a road mishap last year. With Gugula’s death, his family - consisting of Mina and his three sisters - lost its only breadwinner.