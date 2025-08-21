13-year-old boy injured in crocodile attack in Odisha

KENDRAPARA: A 13-year-old boy narrowly escaped a saltwater crocodile attack on Tuesday afternoon while washing utensils in the Brahmani river at Jayanagar village under Aul block in Kendrapara.

The boy, Rakesh Mallick of the village, has been admitted to the community health centre in Aul. Rakesh, a Class VIII student at the local school, has since become a hero among his peers for his courage.

“My father was working in our farmland near the river. I had carried his lunchbox, and after he finished eating, I entered the river to wash utensils. Suddenly, a crocodile caught my left leg and began dragging me into the water. I shouted and struck its eyes with the utensils. The crocodile loosened its grip, allowing me to escape,” he said in a feeble voice.

Meanwhile, in another attack the same day, a 75-year-old man from Manikapatana village under Aul block was killed by a crocodile while bathing in the Brahmani river. His half-eaten body was recovered on Wednesday.

The Forest department has taken necessary measures to curb human-crocodile conflicts, said Bhitarkanika ACF Manas Kumar Das.