BJD delegation meets Jal Shakti minister and CWC chairman over Polavaram dam project

BHUBANESWAR : The BJD on Wednesday demanded that no alterations be made to the initial design of the Polavaram dam project until issued raised by Odisha are resolved.

A BJD delegation including senior vice-president Debi Prasad Mishra, Rajya Sabha MPs Sasmit Patra, Manas Mangaraj, Sulata Deo, Niranjan Bishi, Opposition chief whip Pramila Mallik and other leaders met chairman of the Central Water Commission (CWC) Atul Jain and later Union Jal Shakti minister CP Patil at New Delhi and submitted memorandums demanding that stop work order be issued till Odisha’s concerns are addressed. The delegation maintained there should be clarity in the design change of the Polavaram project.

During both the meetings, the delegation raised concerns of Odisha relating to the severe submergence impact of the project on Malkangiri district, which threatens the lives and livelihoods of the tribals, including the particularly vulnerable tribal groups.

The delegation expressed disappointment that the Ministry of Jal Shakti and the CWC failed to act in line with the Supreme Court’s directives on September 6, 2022, and July 7, 2022, which had categorically stated that the ministry and CWC must play a pioneering role in engaging all stakeholders and review technical, environmental, and displacement concerns arising from the project.

The delegation stated that sanction of Rs 17,936 crore by the Centre for the project’s completion without Odisha’s consent or due consultation has sparked fear of displacement and ecological damage. The BJD leaders further demanded that any alterations to the original project design, including the unauthorised Polavaram - Banakacherla link project be stopped.

Stating that there should be a detailed survey and mapping of submergence zones in Odisha, the delegation said rehabilitation and resettlement should be completed in consultation with the Odisha government.