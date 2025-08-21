Malkangiri collector turns teacher for PVTG students during Bonda hill visit

MALKANGIRI: Malkangiri collector Somesh Kumar Upadhyay took on the role of a teacher during his surprise visit to Mudulipada of Bonda hill on Wednesday.

During his visit to government SSD girl’s high school, he taught English and Sanskrit subjects to the students of classes VII and VIII.

The collector also interacted with the students and asked them to read out from English textbooks. He checked their notebooks and asked teachers to take proper care in teaching them. He also interacted with the students about their various problems.

“The PVTG Bonda girl students were excited to see the collector as their teacher who taught them for more than half an hour,” said an officer accompanying him.

The collector visited the maternal child nutrition centre and reviewed construction of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana under PM JANMAN Yojana. He inspected other ongoing development works including roads, bridges, houses and asked the ITDA PA and Khairput BDO to ensure completion of the works within the scheduled time period.

Upadhyay visited the primary health centre in Mudulipada and took stock of the new under-construction PHC building. The collector asked officials to work for the development of the PVTG Bonda community in totality to ensure they join the mainstream.