Missing 17-year-old girl rescued from Surat after 9 months, one arrested

BERHAMPUR: A 17-year-old girl of Bada Bazar area, who reportedly went missing nine months back, was rescued from Surat in Gujarat, said Berhampur Town police on Wednesday.

Berhampur SP Saravana Vivek M said Kamraj Dubey (26) in whose house the minor was found, was also arrested. Both the girl and the accused were brought to Berhampur on Wednesday.

The SP informed that the minor left her home in November 2024 after a quarrel with her parents. Unable to trace her, her father lodged a missing complaint with police. On the other hand, the girl managed to reach Surat railway station where she met Kamraj.

He said finding the minor alone and helpless, Kamraj lured her with job promise and took her to his residence at Hira Darshana, Govalak Nagar in Surat. Later, he kept physical relationship with her and both were living as husband and wife. Kamraj, originally from Jaunpur in Uttar Pradesh, is married with children.

Vivek said during search, Berhampur Town police got a tip off about the presence of the girl in Surat. On August 16, a police team left for Gujarat and rescued the girl the next day. Kamraj was arrested and produced in a Surat court for transit remand. Subsequently, both of them were brought to Berhampur.

Kamraj was produced in the Berhampur court for further legal proceedings. The girl was also produced before the CWC. Further investigation is underway, the SP added.