Odisha govt gets a nudge over independent bodies out of CAG scope

BHUBANESWAR : The Governor’s secretariat has pointed out to the Odisha government, through a recent communication, that several corporations and autonomous bodies deal with huge finances without being subjected to statutory financial scrutiny.

Since in certain cases, the relevant Acts need amendment, the accountant general (audit-II) had flagged the issues and drawn the attention of Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati about the statutory corporations/bodies not coming under the ambit of financial/accounts audit during a meeting last month.

The Governor’s secretariat has requested the chief secretary to take immediate steps to amend the relevant Acts and provide explicit provisions for financial audits by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India.

The Odisha Infrastructure Development Corporation (Idco) and Odisha University of Agriculture and Technology (OUAT) are two such autonomous bodies that handle financial transactions running into hundreds of crores rupees every year, yet remain outside the purview of financial audits by the CAG.

Official documents accessed by The New Indian Express revealed that neither the amended Idco Act nor the OUAT Act has provisions empowering the CAG to conduct statutory financial audits.

While compliance audits (to ensure that rules, regulations and laws are being followed) of the two are being conducted, such scrutiny is limited only to the quantum of government grants and loans they receive, leaving large parts of their financial operations unaudited.