Odisha mulls to deploy PLVs in GPs to facilitate women’s access to justice

BHUBANESWAR : In a significant move to empower women by raising awareness about their legal rights to navigate legal processes and seek justice while facing atrocities, the Odisha government is seriously contemplating to appoint para-legal volunteers (PLVs) in every panchayat of the state to assist the victims.

The initiative aims to facilitate access to justice by women in rural areas and tribal communities who suffer silently due to lack of support system and awareness of their legal rights, Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan told reporters here on Wednesday.

The minister said large numbers of cases of domestic violence and other forms of atrocities including sexual assaults go unreported mostly in rural areas and tribal societies due to social stigma leading to discrimination and social exclusion.

The issue was discussed at a meeting chaired by Deputy chief minister and Minister for Women and Child Development Pravati Parida in the presence of Harichandan and officials of the Odisha State Legal Services Authority on Tuesday.

“There was a consensus in the meeting about engaging para-legal volunteers who could play a crucial role in raising awareness about legal rights, providing support to women and facilitating their access to justice. They will be the first support system to guide them how to navigate the legal system and encourage registration of complaints in the local police stations or in the court of law,” Harichandan said.

Another idea of involving anganwadi workers to collaborate with PLVs to educate about their rights and entitlements, particularly under the Legal Services Authorities Act by conducting awareness camps was well appreciated.