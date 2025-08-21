Odisha mulls to deploy PLVs in GPs to facilitate women’s access to justice

BHUBANESWAR : In a significant move to empower women by raising awareness about their legal rights to navigate legal processes and seek justice while facing atrocities, the Odisha government is seriously contemplating to appoint para-legal volunteers (PLVs) in every panchayat of the state to assist the victims.
The initiative aims to facilitate access to justice by women in rural areas and tribal communities who suffer silently due to lack of support system and awareness of their legal rights, Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan told reporters here on Wednesday.
The minister said large numbers of cases of domestic violence and other forms of atrocities including sexual assaults go unreported mostly in rural areas and tribal societies due to social stigma leading to discrimination and social exclusion.
The issue was discussed at a meeting chaired by Deputy chief minister and Minister for Women and Child Development Pravati Parida in the presence of Harichandan and officials of the Odisha State Legal Services Authority on Tuesday.
“There was a consensus in the meeting about engaging para-legal volunteers who could play a crucial role in raising awareness about legal rights, providing support to women and facilitating their access to justice. They will be the first support system to guide them how to navigate the legal system and encourage registration of complaints in the local police stations or in the court of law,” Harichandan said.
Another idea of involving anganwadi workers to collaborate with PLVs to educate about their rights and entitlements, particularly under the Legal Services Authorities Act by conducting awareness camps was well appreciated.
The PLVs will work in close coordination with the District Legal Services Authorities (DLSAs) and other relevant authorities to ensure effective implementation of the initiative which is part of the broader efforts by the state government to empower women, the minister said.
Next meeting soon with mins
After the brain storming session, it was also decided to have a wider discussion on the issue with the participation of Panchayati Raj and ST and SC Development departments.
Another round of meeting will be convened soon which will be attended by ministers of the two departments and a final decision will be taken after wider consultations, he added.
The move comes in wake of a sudden spike in reports of atrocities on women.