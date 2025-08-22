246 murders reported in Western Range of Odisha Police in past 18 months

ROURKELA: The Western Range (WR) of Odisha Police, comprising Sundargarh and Keonjhar districts, reported 246 murders over the past 18 months.

According to the statistics, between January 2024 and June 2025, the Rourkela Police District (RPD) and Sundargarh Police District (SPD) reported 85 and 64 murder cases respectively, while Keonjhar Police District (KPD) recorded 97.

Even after six murders were reported in April alone, including five in five consecutive days, the total number of murder cases in the first half of 2025 in the RPD stood at 26, lower than the 34 cases recorded during the same period in 2024. Sources said RPD generally draws greater focus as it covers the urban population of Rourkela city.

The RPD reported 34 murder cases in the first half of 2024, 25 in the second half of 2024, and 26 in the first half of 2025, sources said. Similarly, SPD reported 16, 28, and 20 cases in the same periods, while KPD registered 32, 33, and 32 cases respectively.

In all three districts, most murders were committed in sudden provocation, often under the influence of alcohol, or a combination of both. The majority of victims were close or distant relatives, or acquaintances of the accused. A significant number of cases were also linked to adultery, while murders over property disputes remained relatively low.

DIG of Police (WR) Brijesh Kumar Rai noted that police have limited preventive scope in murders triggered by sudden provocation or personal hostility, though prompt intervention is made in disputes with potential to escalate. He added that police across the Western Range are also cracking down on illegal liquor and narcotics trade and public consumption. Beat constables have been tasked with surveillance in their respective jurisdictions to help contain crime.