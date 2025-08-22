Berhampur varsity campus on boil after attack on student by outsiders

BERHAMPUR: Tension flared up on Berhampur University campus after a second-year Journalism and Mass Communication student was reportedly attacked by a group of outsiders in the early hours of Thursday.

The student, Abhilash Mishra, sustained injuries to his head and other parts of the body and has been admitted to the city hospital in Berhampur.

Sources said on Wednesday, members of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) had organised a cultural programme at Bhanja Mandap on the campus to celebrate Nuakhai. As several outsiders were found at the event, some students opposed their presence. Subsequently, the university authorities cancelled the programme.

In the wee hours of Thursday, Abhilash was standing near the university entrance when a group of outsiders reportedly attacked him. The injured student lodged a complaint with Gopalpur police alleging that 12 people assaulted him without any provocation in presence of some ABVP activists.

Later in the day, Sanakhemundi MLA and Congress leader Ramesh Jena reached the police station along with a group of students and demanded immediate arrest of the attackers. He alleged that ABVP activists backed by local BJP leaders were terrorising the students. After assurance of an impartial inquiry, the MLA and his supporters dispersed from the police station.

Meanwhile, in wake of the incident, university authorities have stepped up campus security. Vice-chancellor Geetanjali Dash said entry of outsiders will be restricted after 5 pm and students must carry identity cards to enter the campus. The number of security guards will be increased from 24 to 30, with additional personnel deployed at boys’ hostels.

Berhampur SP Saravana Vivek M said two platoons of police force have been deployed on the campus. “Basing on the complaint of the student, a case has been registered and investigation is underway. Action will be taken against those involved in the incident after proper inquiry,” he added.