Centre to frame regional action plans to promote human-elephant coexistence in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: In an effort to address the growing human-elephant conflict in the country, the Centre has decided to prepare regional action plans for different landscapes to strengthen elephant conservation and promote peaceful coexistence.

These action plans will help states in getting support through the Compensatory Afforestation Fund Management and Planning Authority (CAMPA) at the national-level to step up their protection measures.

One regional action plan is already in the final stage for the southern India landscape that holds the largest population of elephants in the country, said additional director general (ADG) Forests-cum-Project Elephant director in the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) Ramesh Kumar Pandey on Thursday.

Pandey, who was in the state to attend the international workshop on ‘Human-Elephant Conflict: Challenges and Way Forward’, said though there have been calls for having a national action plan for the elephants in the country, it will be of no use to have such a plan, considering the diverse requirements of different landscapes.

“No one size fits all. Accordingly, we thought of having regional action plans in which we can extend financial assistance to the states through national CAMPA,” he said adding, the government is already on the verge of finalising the regional action plan for southern India in which states like Karnataka, Kerala and Tamil Nadu have taken active part.