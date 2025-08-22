In IPS rejig, Pinak posted as eastern range DIG, Prateek becomes Puri SP

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha government on Thursday posted new SPs in eight districts, including Balasore and Puri.

Cuttack Rural SP Prateek Singh was posted as SP of Puri. Vinit Agrawal who previously served in the district was posted as Cuttack Rural SP.

Sundargarh SP Pratyush Diwakar replaced Raj Prasad as the new Balasore SP. Prasad has been posted as SP of Special Branch.

Central Range IG S Praveen Kumar was transferred and appointed as IG (provisioning) and his batchmate Gajbhiye Satish Kumar was posted as IG SAP.

DIG (eastern range) Satyajit Naik was posted as DIG (central range) by the government. DIG-rank officer Pinak Mishra, who was serving as in-charge SP of Puri, would now be DIG of eastern range.

The reshuffle was on expected lines since Balasore was in news over self-immolation of a college student while Puri had hogged headlines for a stampede near Gundicha temple during Rath Yatra.

The government posted Jharsuguda SP Parmar Smit Parshottamdas as SP Crime Branch and he was replaced by Nuapada SP Gundala Reddy.

SP Railways Vivekanand Sharma was appointed as SP Khurda. Amritpal Singh, who was serving as additional SP Khurda, has been posted as Nuapada SP. Amritpal Kaur posted as additional DCP in Bhubaneswar urban police district was appointed as Sundargarh SP. Ankit Kumar Verma, also posted as additional DCP in Bhubaneswar UPD, was appointed as Jagatsinghpur SP in place of Bhawani Shankar Udgata. Udgata was posted as SP Railways in Cuttack.

Additional DG-ranked officer Santosh Bala was appointed as director of State Forensic Science Laboratory (SFSL). She was earlier serving as director of SCRB with an additional charge of SFSL. IG Special Armed Police (SAP), Awinash Kumar, was posted as director SCRB. Vigilance IG Sanjay Kumar Kaushal is now IG EOW.