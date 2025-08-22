Man collapses on Rourkela railway station, dies 'over confusion of AC coach information'

ROURKELA: Tension gripped Rourkela railway station after a 52-year-old passenger died while trying to hurriedly board the Danapur-Durg South Bihar Express allegedly due to incorrect announcement about the position of AC coaches on Thursday afternoon. The deceased was identified as Prabodh Ghosh of Bondamunda.

Sources said Ghosh and his wife had reservation in an AC coach of South Bihar Express. They were waiting at Rourkela station to board the train for Durg. As the train approached platform number 2, it was reportedly announced that the AC coaches were positioned behind the engine. Ghosh rushed towards the engine end but the announcer on the public address system suddenly informed passengers that AC coaches were positioned at the back of the train.

Confused, Ghosh turned back and ran helter-skelter for a few hundred metres before reaching his coach. While trying to board the train in a hurry, he reportedly collapsed.

On being informed, a team of railway doctors rushed to the spot, but Ghosh had died by then. Officials said he had a pre-existing health condition and the exertion in a tense situation likely triggered cardiac failure.

Following the incident, family members and relatives of Ghosh raised a hue and cry alleging that the 52-year-old died due to incorrect information about the position of AC coaches. They also lodged a complaint with the railway police.

An officer of the South Eastern Railway (SER) said the passenger died of suspected heart failure. However, based on the allegations of the deceased’s family members, an inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the circumstances leading to his death, he added.

GRP IIC Reshma Ekka said an unnatural death case was registered on basis of a complaint filed by the station manager. The deceased’s body has been preserved for autopsy on Friday. About the allegation of wrong announcement, Ekka said the SER has launched a probe into the claims.