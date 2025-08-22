Odisha CM Majhi felicitated by people of Keonjhar for mega steel plant

BHUBANESWAR: As the prospects of Keonjhar district getting a mega steel plant have appeared bright following recent indication from leading steelmakers JSW Group and POSCO, several organisations and citizen forums of the district felicitated Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi at the State Guest House here on Thursday.

People from all sections including members of different tribal organisations, youth and student unions, citizen forums, press clubs and intellectuals congratulated Majhi and thanked him for fulfilling their long cherished dream of having a steel project in the mineral-rich district. They also expressed their gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the gift to Odisha, particularly Keonjhar district.

In response to the felicitation, the chief minister said that the people of Keonjhar district had been dreaming of a steel plant for a long time and this is going to be a reality soon.

“Earlier, the prime minister had announced establishment of four mega steel plants in the country’s mineral rich states. Three steel plants have already been set up but due to lack of political willpower, Odisha was deprived of this opportunity,” he said.

Majhi said Keonjhar is going have a mega steel project due to the double-engine government and the project will be set up by one the world’s largest steel-producing company. The steel plant will shape the future of Keonjhar district and make Odisha prosperous. Patna, the proposed site for the project, will also be transformed into a modern city like Rourkela, he said.

JSW Steel in joint venture with Korean steel major POSCO has decided to set up a 6 million tonne capacity of steel project, most likely in Keonjhar district.