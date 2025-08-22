Odisha tourism department inks pacts to conserve heritage sites

BHUBANESWAR: The Tourism department on Thursday signed MoUs with three organisations for conservation of existing heritage, introduction of adventure tourism and promoting Buddhist circuit.

The MoUs were signed with the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras (IIT-M), the National Institute of Water Sports (NIWS), Goa and the Light of Buddhadharma Foundation International (LBDFI). Work under the third MoU will be carried out in collaboration with the Culture department.

Speaking on the occasion, deputy chief minister-cum-Tourism minister Pravati Parida said the MoUs represent Odisha’s holistic vision to conserve heritage, diversify tourism offerings and expand its global footprint.

Under the MoU with IIT-Madras, the state will leverage advanced scientific techniques for structural audits and conservation of heritage monuments. The collaboration will cover detailed documentation, material testing, geo-technical investigations and preparation of project reports. It also includes sustainable re-use plans and project management consultancy support, aimed at ensuring long-term preservation of Odisha’s historic sites.

The tie-up with NIWS will introduce globally-accepted safety standards, safety audits and capacity-building programmes for adventure tourism operators, lifeguards and service providers in the state.

The third collaboration with LBDFI and Culture department will focus on reviving the state’s Buddhist heritage and integrating it with religious tourism. The Buddhist sites to be covered under this are Ratnagiri, Udaygiri, Lalitgiri and Dhauli. Visitor amenities will be enhanced and digital engagement infrastructure developed at these sites. Besides, LBDFI will host annual prayer ceremonies at the sites and curate cultural and academic programmes highlighting Odisha’s Buddhist legacy and the teachings of Guru Padmasambhava.

Culture minister Suryabanshi Suraj said the Buddhist tourism initiative is a historic partnership that will revive and promote Odisha’s unparalleled cultural heritage.

Chief secretary Manoj Ahuja underlined the role of tourism in Odisha’s Vision 2036, stating that the sector not only contributes to economic development but also helps preserve culture and generate livelihoods.