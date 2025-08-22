Odisha woman attempts to set self, three daughters afire over husband’s ‘affair’

CUTTACK: A 38-year-old woman on Thursday allegedly attempted to set herself and her three minor daughters on fire over suspicion of her husband having an extra-marital affair.

The incident occurred in front of the house of one Mamashree Mallick at Badhathakan village within Nischintakoili police limits. Jharana Mallick of nearby Baliapada village attempted self-immolation along with her three daughters aged 12, eight and five by pouring kerosene on their bodies alleging her husband Santanu was having an affair with Mamashree.

However, locals intervened and stopped the woman right before she could set herself and her daughters ablaze. On being informed, a team of Nischintakoili police rushed to the spot and took both the women to the police station.

Nischintakoili IIC Jugal Kishore Pradhan said both Santanu and Mamashree’s husband Sunakar worked together in Hyderabad. “We have informed both their husbands and sent Jharana to the Mental Health Institute of SCB medical college and hospital for necessary counselling,” he added.