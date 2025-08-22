Three held with snares and hunting gear in Nuapada

NUAPADA: Forest officials of Komna range arrested three persons on charges of poaching and recovered a large quantity of snares, wires and hunting equipment from their possession on Wednesday.

The suspected poachers are Somnath Sahu (50), Madhaba Majhi (25) and Chamara Majhi (30), all residents of Bhalukona village under Komna police limits in Nuapada district.

Official sources said based on reliable inputs, a raid was conducted in Bhalukona village and the three accused were nabbed. Another suspect Debsingh Majhi managed to escape. Over 65 metre of electric wire, nearly five kg of binding wire and an axe were found in the possession of Somnath. Similarly, 3.1 metre of bird snare and 26.5 metre of bat-catching net were found in the house of Madhaba. Forest officials also seized 23 rabbit snares and 34.5 metre of electric wire from Debsingh’s house, they said.

Confirming the arrests, Khariar DFO (Territorial) Aziz Khan said the accused were found in possession of snares and electric wires used for trapping animals and birds. “We have intensified patrolling across the district and more such offenders involved in wildlife crimes will be apprehended in the coming days.”

Officials said the three suspected poachers and Debsingh were booked for violating multiple provisions of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972 including sections 9, 2 (16), 52 and section 51. Efforts are on to nab Debsingh who is at large. Investigation is underway to ascertain if the accused are part of a larger poaching racket.