12.9 acre land identified for affordable housing project in Bhubaneswar

BHUBANESWAR: Two months after the state government announced plans to provide affordable housing in Bhubaneswar, the Odisha State Housing Board (OSHB) has identified land for the project and received in-principle approval.

A senior OSHB official said around 12.90 acres of land have been earmarked at Suango mouza for the residential apartment project, which will be developed in public-private partnership (PPP) mode. The scheme, to be taken up under the Odisha Housing for All Policy for Urban Areas, will be a social housing project with mixed residential units. It will include houses for the Economically Weaker Section (EWS), Low Income Group (LIG), Middle Income Group (MIG), and High Income Group (HIG).

“The total number of dwelling units has not been finalised yet. A project report and layout will be prepared soon,” said an OSHB official, adding that the main objective is to help people own their dream house in the capital at affordable rates.

In May this year, the government had announced plans to construct and provide houses in the price range of Rs 15 lakh to Rs 50 lakh, keeping in view the steep rise in real estate prices in Bhubaneswar.

Housing and Urban Development (H&UD) Minister Krushna Chandra Mahapatra had earlier informed that, under the “Greater Bhubaneswar, Better Bhubaneswar” initiative, the government will launch housing projects offering LIG and MIG units within the `15-50 lakh bracket.

Apart from OSHB, the Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) will also take up similar projects in the city, the minister stated.