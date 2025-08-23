Community boycott delays tribal youth’s last rites for 24 hours in Balasore district

BALASORE: A tribal family of Balasore was forced to guard their son’s decomposing body for over 24 hours after the community refused to cooperate in performing his last rites suspecting the mother of practicising sorcery. The incident took place in Deulabada village under Nampo police limits.

Sources said, Madan Besra, son of Raju Besra (55) and Champa Besra (50) fell ill while working in the fields last week. He was undergoing treatment at home but perished at 6 pm on Thursday. When his parents approached the community members at night to assist with the funeral arrangements, they refused alleging Champa of practising sorcery. With no other option, the couple waited for hours alongside the decomposed body.

On being informed, members of social organisation ‘May I Help You’, led by its head Jagannath Panda, reached the Besra house and took the body for the last rites.

Raju revealed that a similar situation occurred three years ago when his father Megharai died and community members refused to cooperate in the last rites.

“My family has been ostracised for more than 10 years as the community members allege my wife to witchcraft practitioner. They have not invited my family to any community event for 10 years. Despite repeatedly requesting people that my wife is innocent, they do not believe,” said Raju.