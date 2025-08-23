Demand to improve healthcare services at ESIC Model Hospital

ROURKELA: Pressure is mounting on the Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) to improve healthcare services at its Model Hospital in Rourkela and to set up an Occupational Disease Health Centre (ODHC).

Members of the CITU-affiliated Sundargarh Industrial Mazdoor Union (SIMU) recently launched an indefinite agitation, demanding better services at the hospital, along with a medical college and ODHC in Rourkela. The protest was called off after local ESIC authorities assured that steps were being taken to address their grievances.

In a written statement, in-charge medical superintendent Dr AR Behera said four medical officers have been posted to the hospital, one of whom has already joined.

Regarding the demand for a Medical College and ODHC, he informed that ESIC headquarters had sought detailed data on the number of insured persons (IPs) within Sundargarh district and a 50-km radius, the hospital’s bed strength, and OPD and bed occupancy figures for the past three years. These details were submitted through the ESIC Regional Office, Bhubaneswar, on July 30.

He added that problems faced by IPs in Rourkela and nearby areas are regularly communicated to the headquarters through letters and meetings.