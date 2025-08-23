Free bus rides for school kids in Odisha soon: Minister Nityananda Gond

BHUBANESWAR: The state government on Friday announced that students will be provided free transport to schools.

School and Mass Education minister Nityananda Gond said the government will soon launch the Mukhya Mantri Bus Seva Yojana, under which students wearing school uniforms and carrying identity cards can travel for free of cost in government-run buses.

On teacher appointments, Gond said 44,433 teachers will be recruited in phases over the next three years.

At least one Auxiliary Nurse Midwife (ANM) will also be engaged for every 300 students, mainly to address health concerns of those staying in hostels. In addition, Sishu Sebikas will be deployed in primary schools.

The minister further said the decision to merge the Board of Secondary Education (BSE) and the Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) was aimed at streamlining their functioning, as both Class X and Plus II fall under the SME department. The location of the new board’s headquarters will be decided later, he added.