Missing Odisha man found dead

BERHAMPUR: A 55-year-old man who went missing last evening was found dead in a pond in Jarada village under Patrapur block of Ganjam district on Friday.

The deceased was identified as Ganga Dakua of Jaruda. Sources said Ganga went out for some work on Thursday evening but did not return home until dinner time. Worried family members launched a search but could not trace him. On Friday morning, some villagers went to the local pond to take bath and were shocked to find Ganga’s body floating in the water body.

On being informed, police along with fire services personnel reached the village and retrieved the body. Police said an unnatural death case was registered and the body sent to MKCG Medical College and Hospital, Berhampur for autopsy.

However, Ganga’s family members and villagers alleged foul play in his death and urged police to conduct a thorough inquiry.