Odisha CM Majhi visits opposition leader Naveen Patnaik, wishes him healthy life

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Saturday called on Leader of Opposition and former Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik at the latter’s residence, Naveen Nivas.

The Chief Minister spent around 10 minutes with Patnaik and enquired about his health. Patnaik replied that he was feeling fine. The Chief Minister wished him a speedy recovery and a healthy life.

Majhi informed Patnaik that during his recent meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi, the PM had enquired about Patnaik’s health following his spinal surgery in Mumbai.

Patnaik warmly greeted Majhi by shaking hands with him.

Later, in a post on X, Majhi said, “I met with the Leader of Opposition, Shri @Naveen_Odisha, at his residence in Bhubaneswar and inquired about his health. I wish him good health and a long life, praying to Lord Jagannath for his well-being.”