Odisha Fire Service personnel rescued over 7,300 people in one year

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha Fire and Emergency Service personnel rescued around 7,300 people who faced natural or manmade disasters in various parts of the state in the last one year.

Briefing mediapersons, DG Fire Services Sudhansu Sarangi on Friday said the personnel also saved 270 other people from fire accidents. The fire service managed to safeguard property worth at least `914 crore during the period.

The department received a total of 18,000 calls related to fire accidents between July 2024 and July 2025 along with 33,000 calls for other assistance and disaster response. Not only humans, the fire personnel also rescued around 17,000 animals and saved 254 from fire-related accidents, he said.

Sarangi said the state fire service will get a major manpower boost with the passing out of 61st batch of fire-fighters on Saturday. Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi will attend the passing out parade, after which around 911 fire-fighters will be deployed in fire stations across the state. The total number of fire-fighters is about 6,000 now, he said.