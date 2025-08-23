Odisha Headmaster held for molesting students

JHARSUGUDA: The headmaster of Dalgaon Ashram school in Lakhanpur block was arrested on charges of molesting girl students and remanded in judicial custody after being booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act on Friday.

The accused is 50-year-old Ajay Kumar Behera. He was arrested after the girl students accused him of misbehaviour and molestation.

Sources said students of Classes VIII to X accused Behera of repeatedly engaging in inappropriate behaviour, including unauthorised entry into their hostel rooms and bathrooms, and molesting them while they changed clothes. The victims reported a disturbing pattern of abuse with Behera allegedly exploiting his position of authority to harass the girls.

The students brought the issue to the attention of Lakhanpur community welfare officer Jyotsna Raudiya, who, under the guidance of the district welfare officer, filed a complaint against the headmaster in Banharpali police station.

Acting on the complaint, Banharpali police registered a case and launched a probe to verify the allegations. Deputy SP Banita Majhi was tasked with investigating the case and ensure justice for the victims.

The accused headmaster was produced in Jharsuguda POCSO court on the day and remanded in judicial custody after his bail plea was rejected.