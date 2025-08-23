Odisha to construct 30,000 km roads and 500 bridges in 5 years

BHUBANESWAR: The state government has set a target to construct 30,000 km rural roads and 500 bridges in the next five years.

Reviewing the works of the Rural Development department at Lok Seva Bhawan here on Friday, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi directed officials to ensure construction of top quality infrastructure by utilising 100 per cent of the funds received under various schemes and budget provisions.

He asked them to pay special attention to the quality of roads and bridges as well as their maintenance and warned strict action against the contractors, agencies and officials found responsible for any sub-standard work. He suggested organising training programmes to enhance the skills of contractors engaged in construction work. He also stressed prioritisation of road connectivity to villages in remote, hilly areas and difficult terrains, which would greatly benefit tribal people.

During the meeting, it was discussed that out of 73,984.88 km roads sanctioned so far under Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY), Odisha has achieved fourth position in the country by constructing 70, 711.24 km.

Implementation of fourth phase of the PMGSY is now underway during which 942 roads and eight bridges will be built for 1,021 unconnected habitations in tribal dominated regions, naxalite-affected areas and aspirational blocks.

According to the chief minister’s office, under the PM Janman Yojana, 66 roads and four bridges have been sanctioned to connect more than 100 habitations inhabited by PVTGs. Under the Mukhyamantri Sadak Yojana (MSY), 4,500.30 km of roads have been constructed in 2024-25 and 5,000 km have been taken up for construction in 2025-26 at a cost of Rs 3,469.94 crore. Under MSY, 186 bridges and 300 bridges will be constructed in 2024-25 and 2025-26 respectively.

Apart from this, the Rural Development department is also engaged in the construction of hostels, college buildings, various government offices, cyclone and flood shelters. During 2024-25, the department has completed of 451 buildings while 1,229 have been taken up for construction in 2025-26.