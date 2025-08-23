Shree Jagannath temple’s security to be tightened

BHUBANESWAR: Amid frequent security breaches at the Shree Jagannath temple in Puri, the temple administration has decided to strengthen safety measures around the 12th century shrine.

The Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) had recently formed a committee of local police officers and temple supervisors who have identified all vulnerable spots through which there are chances of people entering the shrine illegally by scaling the Meghanada Pacheri or any other structure outside the wall.

Chief administrator of SJTA Arabinda Padhee said, “We will hold discussions with the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) and take measures to plug these gaps either by installing gates on the outer boundary wall or any other measure.”

Local police or Jagannath Temple Police will be deployed near the spots and signages would be put up informing people that climbing the temple structure is a punishable offence. Action will be taken against anyone found illegally entering the shrine under the Shree Jagannath Temple Act. The CCTV surveillance of the entire shrine will be intensified, he said.