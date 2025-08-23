Two 60-year-olds get 20-year jail term for raping minors

BARIPADA: A Mayurbhanj court on Friday convicted two 60-year-old men, in separate cases, for rape of minors and sentenced them to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment.

Additional district and sessions-cum-fast track special POCSO court judge Santosh Kumar Nayak handed 60-year-old Bira Singh Hansdah to 20 years RI for the rape of a mentally challenged 15-year-old girl.

Sources said Hansda, a resident of Kusumi village under Badampahar police limits, was charged with kidnapping and raping the minor on May 28 last year while she was returning home from a hospital.

The accused sexually assaulted her repeatedly in the forest over several days. She managed to escape on May 31 and narrated the incident to her mother.