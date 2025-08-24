56 schools in Odisha's Boudh get show-cause notice for failing to serve mid-day meals on I-Day

BERHAMPUR: Show-cause notices have been issued to 56 schools in Boudh district for failing to serve mid-day meals (MDM) to students on Independence Day.

The schools were found to have violated government guidelines by not preparing and serving the mandatory nutritious meals on the national holiday after the School and Mass Education department received complaints from parents and other sources.

Fifteen schools in Boudh, 33 in Harabhanga and eight in Kantamal block were issued notices by the district education officer (DEO) Temlal Dubey.

“Providing meals on holidays, including Independence Day and Republic Day, is mandatory as per government guidelines to ensure nutritional support for children, especially in districts with high poverty levels. Failure to serve meals on designated holidays is treated as a serious lapse in duty,” he said.

The block education officers have been instructed to demand explanations from the schools within a week for their non-compliance, he added.

The DEO warned of disciplinary action and said schools may be required to provide photo or video evidence of serving food to students before their respective school managing committees.