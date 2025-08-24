AI chatbot to help citizens avail fire services, says CM Mohan Charn Manjhi

BHUBANESWAR: In a first-of-its-kind initiative, Odisha Fire and Emergency Service will launch an AI-enabled chatbot to assist citizens in availing various services and compliance matters.

This was announced by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi during the passing out parade of the 61st batch of fire fighters here on Saturday. Citizens can either download the chatbot app on their mobile phones or avail its services on the website of Odisha Fire Service. They will also be able to access the chatbot on WhatsApp.

“Citizens having any query about obtaining fire safety certificates and the types of equipment required to be installed at their residences or commercial establishments can post their questions on chatbot. The chatbot will also inform if fire safety certificate is required for a particular building,” sources said.

Majhi also informed that Odisha State Watermanship and Life Guard Institute (OSWALI) developed at a cost of Rs 12 crore at Ramachandi in Puri will be inaugurated soon. “The state government has planned to spend an additional Rs 10 crore to further enhance the infrastructure of OSWALI,” he added.

The Odisha Fire Service will develop a similar facility like National Institute of Watersports in Goa at OSWALI to train government lifeguards and private adventure sports operators. A simulation centre to provide hands-on training to the firefighters will also be set up at Odisha Fire and Disaster Response Academy (OFDRA) here to train them on carrying out rescue operations during dangerous situations.