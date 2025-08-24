Dedicated breastfeeding centre at Shree Jagannath temple soon

BHUBANESWAR: In a first-of-its-kind move, the Shree Jagannath temple in Puri will set up a dedicated breastfeeding centre within the premises, offering mothers a safe, private space to nurse their babies while visiting the shrine.

The decision, aimed at promoting maternal and infant health, was announced by the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) on Saturday. A space near the SJTA branch office within the shrine complex has been earmarked for the facility. The temple administration has also planned to recruit one trained lady attendant to manage the centre and help the mothers.

The decision was taken at a recent meeting of SJTA officials including temple chief administrator Arabinda Padhee, administrator (niti) Jitendra Sahu, supervisor Buxi Pratihari and assistant administrator Subhashri Suchismita.

“The breastfeeding centre has become a need of the hour as everyday, thousands of devotees visit the 12th century shrine including new mothers who come with their babies. The centre will provide them a private and safe space to nurse their children while visiting the shrine,” Padhee said.

“Through this facility, we can ensure a private, hygienic and comfortable environment for breastfeeding and enhance the overall experience of the women devotees, particularly those with infants,” he added.

Earlier this month, state’s first public breastfeeding centre was opened by deputy chief minister Pravati Parida in Bhubaneswar. She had announced plans to set up similar centres in various public places like malls, markets, railway stations, etc.