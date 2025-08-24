Farmers block highway, stage protest over fertiliser shortage

MALKANGIRI: Irked over the acute shortage of fertilisers during the ongoing paddy cultivation season, hundreds of farmers blocked NH-326 near the Large Area Multi-Purpose Cooperative Society (LAMPS) in Mathili in Malkangiri district on Saturday.

The protest intensified after Zilla Adivasi Mahasangha president Bandhu Muduli and BJD leader Laxmipriya Nayak joined the agitation. Farmers alleged that the non-availability of fertilisers has severely hindered sowing.

The blockade continued until Mathili BDO Promod Behera, Tahasildar Manasi Bhoi, and IIC Gitanjali Pradhan reached the site and held talks with the agitators. Later, the Mathili LAMPS managing director informed in writing that Urea stock would arrive on August 29, and farmers could collect it from the cooperative.