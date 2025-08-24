Harassment by brother-in-law: Woman attempts self-immolation at Dhenkanal SP office

DHENKANAL: A 28-year-old married woman made a self-immolation bid on the SP office premises alleging mental torture by her cousin on Saturday evening. She brought a bottle of kerosene and poured it on her body. However, on-duty policemen quickly overpowered her and prevented her from starting the fire. Dhenkanal SP Abhinav Sonkar rushed to the spot, spoke with the woman and assured appropriate action. He asked Sadar police to register the case immediately.

According to police, the woman from Jagatsinghpur had married Amarnath Jena of Akrantipur village under Sadar police limits two years ago. However, Jena’s family members had opposed the marriage from the beginning.

The woman who stays in Angul with her husband alleged that her brother-in-law had been continuously harassing her.

She alleged that police refused to register her case and advised her to approach the Town police station, where her cousin resides. Frustrated by police inaction, she headed to the the SP office premises. She was later taken to her husband in Angul.