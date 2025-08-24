OCPL bags first commercial coal block in Sundargarh

BHUBANESWAR: State-owned Odisha Coal and Power Limited (OCPL) has bagged the Tangardihi North coal block in Sundargarh district in the 12th tranche of auctions conducted by the Ministry of Coal on Friday.

OCPL is the first state-owned coal mining company to bag a commercial coal block through competitive bidding process in India, marking a significant milestone in the company’s growth trajectory and contribution to state’s energy security.

“The Tangardihi coal mine, a partially-explored coal block, has an estimated 1100 million tonne of G-13 grade reserves, with approximately 400 million tonne of high-quality coal stored within a depth of 410 metre. This significant coal reserve is expected to play a crucial role in meeting the state’s energy demands and driving economic growth,” OCPL officials told TNIE.

The commercial coal block auction, conducted under a transparent and competitive process, witnessed active participation from public and private sector players.

OCPL already has two coal blocks, Manoharpur and Dip Side of Manoharpur, with a combined net geological reserve of 978.470 MT and a mineable reserve of 664.239 MT. The two blocks are dedicated to the Ib thermal power stations (2x210MW + 2x660MW) of Odisha Power Generation Corporation Limited (OPGC) at Banharipali in Jharsuguda district. The present production capacity from Manoharpur is 16 million tonne.

“The state coal company has a plan to produce 16 million tonne coal from Tangardihi block annually and ramp up production to 50 million tonne per annum by 2030 with an expected annual turnover about Rs 10,000 crore. It has been estimated that the commercial coal mine will create 2,500 direct and around 3,000 indirect employments in the area,” sources said.

“Winning the Tangardihi North block is a proud moment for us. It aligns with our strategic vision to become a key player in the coal sector while maintaining our focus on responsible mining and sustainability,” said deputy chief minister and Energy minister KV Singh Deo.

He said the coal block will not only meet the growing energy need of the state but also ensure energy security of the country.

This will ensure Odisha’s power independence, create new job opportunities and boost the industrial sector.