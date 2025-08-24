Odisha to launch comprehensive stray dog management plan across districts

BHUBANESWAR: The state government will undertake a comprehensive census of stray dogs across districts and formulate a systematic management plan for their birth control, sterilisation and vaccination.

The move comes in the wake of Supreme Court’s directive to states for proper management and control of stray dog population.

Fisheries and Animal Resources Development minister Gokulananda Mallik said the state would strictly adhere to the SC’s ruling and take steps as per the Animal Birth Control (ABC) Rules, 2023.

“The department will soon launch a statewide census of stray dogs. The dogs will be sterilised, vaccinated and then released. Those identified with violent behaviour or infected with rabies will be shifted to shelters,” Mallik told mediapersons on Saturday.

As per the Livestock Census of 2019, the state had 17.34 lakh stray dogs, the second highest after Uttar Pradesh (20.59 lakh). But Odisha leads with 39.7 stray dogs per 1,000 people, the highest density in the country. Besides, the state has over 64,000 registered pet dogs.

The minister said alongside the census and sterilisation drive, the districts will be encouraged to manage feeding practices and waste disposal as per the directive of the apex court.

“A toll-free number has been issued for citizens to report accidental injuries to stray dogs. After the information is received, the dogs will be rescued, treated, vaccinated and released after sterilisation. Designated feeding zones will be created in consultation with civic bodies where people and voluntary organisations can feed them. People are being advised not to feed stray dogs indiscriminately on roadsides,” he said.

The department has also planned to raise public awareness on the directive asking urban local bodies to prevent open slaughter of animals by meat vendors, the minister said.